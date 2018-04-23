Capital City giants, Silver Strikers Sunday resurrected from the dead to edge sloppy pacesters, Kamuzu Barracks 3-0 at Silver stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

The Bankers lived up the billing to fulfill the Club's General Secretary, Chakaka Nyirenda's prediction that "Come Sunday Lazarous will resurrect from the dead,"

A brace from new signing from Dwangwa, Jack Chiona and former Blue Eagles marks man, Mphatso Phillimoni were enough for Silver to collect first maximum points after playing two games of the season.

The Bankers had a sorry start of the season when they lost at home at the hands of the defending champions, Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 after taking the lead of the encounter which gave false hopes to their fans.

The 2016 TNM Champions, Kamuzu Barracks are going through tough times as they record second defeat of the season and the first was last Sunday against Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0.

The bankers went to the driving seat bearly a two minutes after kick off when Chiona slotted home a spot kick after Kamuzu Barracks defender, Pempho Kansichiri had handled the ball in the penalty box.

Chiona scored his second for the game after 15 minutes to increase the lead to 2-0 to Silver when Newman Mwanansamale solo effort on the left flank of the northern saw him releasing an inviting cross to which Chiona slotted home beating Kamuzu Barracks Keeper, Lehman Nthala.

There was sight of relief among home fans as their team retired to dressroom with a 2-0 record.

Second half saw Silver coach Young Chimodzi snr introducing Timothy Chitedze for injured Chiona while his counterpart, Temwa Msuku brought in Francis Kadzeka for below par Manase Chiyesa.

Referee Kondwani Kamwendo who made a lot of questionable decision unbelievable disallowed what appeared to be a clear goal by Silver's Phillimoni just 58 seconds of the last half.

In the 74th, Phillimoni added his name to the scoresheet when he planted home a loose ball after Kamuzu Barracks defender, Sam Chivunde had mistimed an aerial ball middle way his half which saw Phillimoni taking possession before eluding advancing keeper, Nthala to make 3-0.

Kamuzu Barracks nearly got a consolation goal in the 79th minute when Diouf Simaone's long range curved free kick was fumbled by Silver goalie, Brighton Munthali with no one to finish off the loose ball.

"Am happy we have won the game and collected maximum points at home. This is want we wanted to utilise the home advantage because away games are always difficult, " Silver Strikers diehard, Maxwell Chimatira said.

He pointed out that the team need to blend quickly as the battle and the race for title is now getting hotter and hotter by every weekend.

Kamuzu Barracks faithful, Aubrey Mizere expressed shock at the defeat of his team and said something must be done quickly to avoid further embrassment.

" Generally, we are playing well but looks like we are lacking fire power upfront. Two defeats now six points gone and it will be a toll order for us to recovery from this disaster," he observed.