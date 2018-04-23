Zimbabwe: Triangle Win Again, City Held

Triangle came back from behind to score two quick goals in the second half and maintain their fine run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they beat Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The Lowveld side condemned the local authority side to their fifth defeat on the trot with goals from Kudzai Chigwida and substitute Courage Denias inside four minutes in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Chigwida pounced on a cross by Arnold Chiveya in the 82nd minute to beat goalkeeper Wellington Muuya while substitute Denias also latched onto a Phineas Bamusi cross four minutes later to get the winner for Triangle.

Bulawayo City had scored first five minutes before the break through Timothy January picking up on a rebound after skipper Sipho Ndlovu's spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni.

Ndlovu had been felled inside the box by Donald Dzvinyai and referee Hardly Ndazi awarded a penalty.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was ecstatic with the victory, Triangle's fourth successive win after two defeats and a draw.

"It was one of those games that we showed resilience that saw us get maximum points. We have that never-say-die spirit. Bulawayo City resorted to delaying tactics and it backfired on them," Mangwiro said.

Meanwhile, Harare City were lucky to come out with a point after they were held to a goalless draw by Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium, yesterday.

Black Rhinos had the upper hand in the contest, creating several chances as Harare City's defence was kept on their toes.

The army side's best opportunity to break came in the deadlock in the sixth minute after miscommunication between Raymond Uchena and goalkeeper Ryan Harrison presented a chance to Lot Chiwunga, who put his effort wide.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was pleased with his team's overall performance as they managed to keep a clean sheet and gain a point.

"Overally, it was a good performance from the boys. They did very well, they fought for every ball, it's unfortunate that we didn't manage to get a goal, we were creating, it was just a matter of executing which we failed to do. We are trying new combinations and it is very exciting to go three games without conceding a goal", he said

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was not pleased with his side's performance. "I am not happy with the game, you have to give credit to them (Rhinos) because they pressed us, made life difficult from the start. They came with that game plan and they managed to execute it," he said.

Bulawayo City... (1) 1

Triangle... ... ... ... . (0) 2

Harare City ... ... . (0) 0

Black Rhinos... ... (0) 0