23 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senator Dino Melaye Arrested

Photo: Vanguard
Dino Melaye.
By Samuel Ogundipe

Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye has been arrested.

The politician confirmed the arrest on Monday.

He said on Monday that he was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear which agency carried out the arrest, but Mr Melaye was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

"I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in," he said on Twitter.

The senator later told PREMIUM TIMES that he was blocked as he was undergoing security and immigration screening.

He said he was told that the police had place him on its 'no fly' list and that he was therefore barred from travelling at the airport.

Mr. Melaye said he "snatched back" his passport from the official who confiscated it and made to proceed to board his flight.

"But I was then cycled by police officers trying to hold me and saying I am on Interpol wanted list," Mr. Melaye said.

"We have called Interpol and they said it is a lie. Someone has also mentioned to me that my name was placed at the airport by a police commissioner.

"So here we are, a standoff at a public place at our international airport. We are here."

Details soon... .

