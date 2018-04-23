22 April 2018

Kenya: Police - Sections of Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Blocked By Debris

By Benson Matheka

Sections of the Narok- Mahi Mahiu road have been blocked by soil and debris, police have warned.

Motorists using the busy road have been advised to drive with caution and obey instructions by traffic police.

In a tweet early Sunday, the National Police Service (NPS) said efforts to clear the debris were underway.

"We urge motorists travelling along Narok- Mai Mahiu road to drive with caution and obey instructions by Traffic Police since sections of the road have been blocked by soil and debris dumped on the road by storm water. Efforts to clear the debris are underway," NPS official said in the tweet.

Transport on the road has been disrupted severally this year following heavy rains pounding most parts of the country.

