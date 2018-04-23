23 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MP Malani Mtonga Formally Joins DPP After Dumping PP

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday evening welcomed Karonga South legislature Malani Mtonga together with the whole Peoples Party (PP) constituency senior officials.

Mtonga was welcomed into DPP fold at Hara Primary School Groundby DPP Secretary General Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, Northern Regional Governor Kenneth Sanga, Karonga north shadow MP Mungasulwa

Mwambande and Smart Kayira among others.

Mtonga won the seat under the former ruling PP during 2014 tripartite elections but dumped it and joined DPP early this year.

Speaking during the ceremony, Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said the coming in of Mtonga symbolize the strength of DPP on the ground and that PP was on its political death bed .

According to her, Mtonga and his supporters made a right choice to join the ruling party as it will help him to develop the area accordingly.

"I have to thank Mtonga for joining DPP. The MP has done this because he loves you people, he wants to develop this constituency. A clever MP support the ruling party not to enrich him/herself but develop the area," said Jeffrey.

She said the constituents should not be cheated by other parties because DPP will rule the country till Jesus come.

In his remarks, Mtonga said his decision to join the ruling party followed the area traditional leaders' advice.

According to him, the chiefs saw the number of development the DPP has done so far in his constituency.

"I followed what my chiefs and constituents want. DPP has really changed this constituency in terms of development. For instance, many areas have access to good health services, education, road network as well as electricity," he said.

Mtonga said his former party PP is now in the dustbin of political history.

Malawi

