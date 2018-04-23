Zimbabwe: Ngezi Late Show Sinks Mutare City

High-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars produced yet another late Boabab show that saw them soar back to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after a stunning come-from-behind win against Mutare City yesterday.

Just like they did against Chicken Inn in their last home encounter a fortnight ago, the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side needed a hotly-disputed Xolani Moyo 90th minute strike to rescue all the three points following a below- par performance.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi side had taken the lead in the 7th minute via a Takunda Jeffreys' own goal. David Mangesi then pulled the impressive visitors level sixth minutes later.

"To be honest, we were not ourselves today, it was quite difficult for us. But look, what is important is three points," Ndiraya conceded.

"Bosso is a big game for us and you want to go into big games with good motivation. I feel this win is a motivating factor for our next encounter and I'm sure we will go into it in the right frame of mind and hopefully play better than we did today," he added.

It looked like the hosts were angling for a goal fest when they took the lead albeit fortuitously after Jefferys headed past his own goalkeeper early on.

Not overawed by the early setback Mutare City restored parity when Mangezi tapped in a Kumbulani Njovo cross from close range six minutes later.

Ngezi were dominant in the second half, but failed to trouble Tafadzwa Dube in goals for Mutare.

In the final minute Moyo ghosted in at the back post to head home a Terence Dzvukamanja cross.

Dube made a weak connection with his hand and helped the ball locate Moyo, but coach Joseph Takaringofa felt his goal minder was pushed.

"It is painful that you work hard the whole week only for one man, the referee, to decide the match. Every time we play big teams the playground is not level," he fumed.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Yesterday: Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Mutare City, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 1-2 Triangle United, Yadah 0-2 Nichrut, Harare City 0-0 Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC Platinum

Today: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)