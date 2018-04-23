22 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Male Nurse Accused of Raping Patients Has a Case to Answer - Court

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — Mulanje First Grade Magistrate Tuesday found Arthur Chiukira with a case to answer following rape charges that were leveled against him.

Chiukira who is a nurse by profession working at Chinyama Health Centre in the district was arrested by the police on February 20, 2018 after being accused of raping pregnant women at the health facility.

According to information sourced from Mulanje police, on February 11,2018 the accused is allegedly said to have been asking pregnant women in labor to have sex with him saying the act will speed up the progress of labor.

The state paraded three witnesses in court but the accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the testimonies presented before the court, First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa found the accused with a case to answer.

"The testimonies that were paraded by the state over this case were overwhelming and therefore the accused has been found with a case to answer before the court," he explained.

The court adjourned the case to April 30, 2018 for continuation of the case because the accused lawyer was not present in court.

Chiukira was charged with a rape offence contravening section 133 of the penal code.

