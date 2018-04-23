Ghana: MP Cuts Sod for the Construction of Ten Sitter Ultra Modern Toilet Facilities At Offuman

press release

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North, Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, has cut sod for the construction of three ultra-modern toilet facilities with mechanized boreholes for three communities in the Techiman North District.

The sod cutting took place at offuman to signify the start of work in the three communities--Offuman, Krobo and Aworowa.

The facility, to be fitted with a solar panel lighting system, has also been designed to cater for persons with disability.

The initiative is in response to a request made by the three communities to the MP.

Present at the ceremony was the queen mother of the Offuman Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Amobea, who expressed gratitude to the MP for his support and love for his constituents.

The MP assured the people that government would be rolling out programmes to address water and sanitation, health, education and many other challenges confronting the District.