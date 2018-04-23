22 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Father and Sons Arrested for Cultivating Marijuana

By Duncan Kaonga

Mzuzu — Police in Mzimba have arrested a father and his two sons for allegedly cultivating marijuana locally known as chamba at their home in Nthapangwa Lunda Village in the district.

Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Kalaya identified the three as Lyton, Neverson 91, Alufeyo 74 and Lunda 64.

He said the suspects were arrested after a tip from members of the public.

"We have uprooted the Indian hemp which they were cultivating behind their house," Kalaya pointed out.

He said the plants are weighing 500 kilogrammes, have been sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for laboratory tests.

"It is good that people now have come to realize that cultivating Indian hemp is a crime and we encourage them to continue helping the police in curbing these crimes," the PRO said.

The suspects hail from Nthapangwa Lunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kampingo Sibande in the district and are currently at Mzimba Police Station pending to appear before court.

