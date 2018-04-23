20 April 2018

Ghana: Grow Snails to Meet Demand Supply - Extension Officer

The Agriculture Extension Officer of Kwahu West, Mr. Samuel Ofosu has called for an increase in snail farming to meet the shortage in its demand supply in recent times.

The shortage of snail in the Kwahu area is as a result of the continuous high increase in the consumption of snail, hence the shortage.

Mr. Ofosu explained further the habitat of snails are wet lands, or wet areas, especially in plantain farms and their rearing did not need large land but just a small space to state with, he urge all to start with the rearing of snail, to help in the long run.

In another development the Assistant Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A) Mr Akwasi Owusu Mensah explained that, snails were often found in wet areas where worms were likely to be seen.

Mr. Owusu noted that the clearing of large areas for farming and the destruction of the natural environment for snails was likely to affect the supply of snails. This can only be done through the support of forest conservation, reduce the clearing of forests land and working towards sustainable management of forests.

