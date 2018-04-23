Sudan: Gunmen Abduct Two Children in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Dubo El Omda — Gunmen abducted two children near Dubo El Omda in East Jebel Marra, which has witnessed several attacks by militiamen this month. Three people were killed in an armed clash in Central Darfur on Thursday morning.

Gunmen abducted Hamdi Ibrahim Yahya (13 years) and his sister Aisha (7) from a farm at Mashrou Abu Zeid, east of Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality on Thursday.

A relative of the abductees told Radio Dabanga that the abduction was carried out by five masked gunmen in civilian clothes. They drove a Land Cruiser with a machine gun mounted on top to the farm of Ibrahim Yahya on Thursday morning.

The abductors took Hamdi and Aisha at gunpoint and left.

In an attack on Monday, armed men shot a firewood collector near Mashrou Abu Zeid. Earlier this month, a man was killed by gunmen 15 km south of Dubo El Omda while fetching water for his cattle. Two days earlier two villagers were killed by armed herders west of Dubo El Omda.

Clash

Three people were killed and four others were wounded in an armed clash in Mukjar locality in Central Darfur, on Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that the clashes occurred in the area of Goz Faras because of a land dispute. A joint force of the Sudanese army, police, paramilitary 'Abu Tira' (Central Reserve Forces) and members of a local reconciliation committee moved to the scene to break-up the clash.

Further details of the clash were being investigated at the time of publication