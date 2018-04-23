Tanzania: Govt Permits Pollster to Operate in Tanzania

THE government has given the green light to Geopoll, a mobile surveying platform, to operate in the country after meeting the requisite requirements. Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, told a joint press conference with Geopoll here yesterday that Geopoll, which was suspended last year, was now allowed to collect statistics on broadcasting media audience.

He explained that Geopoll was last year suspended due to operating without recognition by the government, pointing out, among the terms, that Geopoll had met as registration, opening an office in the country which is located in Kinondoni Municipality, Dar es Salaam. Dr Mwakyembe added that the research company had employed Tanzanians and started to pay taxes to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

On his part, the country's representative for Geopoll, Mr Athuman Sungura, said his company had been registered by the Business Registration and Licencing Agency (Brela), saying statistics which would be collected by Geopoll would expand the scope of news in the country. He said Geopoll had observed the country's law which allowed the research company to collect statistics, saying his company was ready to collect the statistics for the country's interests based on the company's equipments and professional personnel in data collection.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) lawyer, Mr Oscar Mangula, expressed satisfaction over Geopoll after NBS conducted inspection of its data collection equipments. Last October, NBS Director General, Dr Albina Chuwa, announced the suspension of the research company due to not meeting requirements, pointing out that the company was not recognised due to lacking requirements. "The company did not observe data collection system which is recognised by NBS violating Statistics Act 2015," she said.