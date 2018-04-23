Gambia: U-20 Gaffer Include Goalkeepers Without Competition in Wafu Squad

Gambia U-20s coach Matar Mboge has named two goalkeepers without league competition to his squad bound for the Wafu Cup in Liberia.

Yankuba Colley and Ebrima Cham of Hawks Football Club and Gamtel FC respectively earned a surprise inclusion to the squad over their much competitive mates after impressing coaches during training sessions.

This comes following unveiling of the final team set to travel next week Monday, which also sees the addition of three Senegal-based stars and one-foreign-based striker in team captain Basiru Mbye who is on 26 goals for Belgium First Division A side KSC Lokeren.

Matarr is fielding an U-20 outfit for the Wafu games in Monrovia as part of efforts to help the team jell ahead of start of the Total Caf Youth Championship qualifiers.

'I want to make the Gambia proud,' Matarr said.

He added: 'we are taking WAFU Cup as a test for Afcon youth qualifiers and we want to display a respectable performance at the WAFU Cup.'

'I have the chance to work with many people including great coaches and players, now is the time to put that to a test,'

The team will play test games against local sides Gambia Ports Authority and Hawks beginning today at 800: am at the Independence Stadium.

The Young Scorpions face Guinea Conakry in their opening Wafu Cup match.

Below are list of players called up the Wafu tournament.

The squad list is Yankuba Colley (Hawks) and Ebrima Cham (Gamtel) as goalkeepers and Pa Ousman Gai (Stade de Mbour, Senegal), Muhammed Sanneh (Real de Banjul), Sadi Gaye (Wallidan), Habibou Mendy (Brikama United), James Gomez (Real de Banjul), Modou Ndow (Wallidan), Lamin Conteh (GPA) all as defenders. For the midfielders, Saikou Touray (Marimoo), Matar Ceesay (GAF), Ousman Joof (Marimoo), Edrisa Ndow (ASEC Ndiambour, Senegal), Alagie Sarr (GPA), and Alfusainey Jatta (Fortune).

For the forwards, Adama Jammeh (GAF), Basiru Mbye (KSC Lokeren, Belgium) - team captain, Abdoulie Sarr (Banjul United), Matarr Badjie (Hawks) and Mustapha Drammeh (Stade de Mbour, Senegal).