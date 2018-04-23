Gambia: The Battle for Transparency and Accountability - A New Development Taking Place

As interest groups and those committed to good governance scrutinise contracts awarded to private enterprises, the National assembly is increasingly being approached to play its oversight role by conducting enquiry into allegations of maladministration or misconduct.

This is a new phenomenon because of the developments in the National Assembly where Bills and motions have either been rejected or allocated to committees for further review, thus confirming the growing independence of many National Assembly members. Foroyaa has received many letters from NGOs claiming that they have approached the National Assembly to request for the intervention of the members to address matters of public concern. Foroyaa will interview some National Assembly members from different sides of the political spectrum to find out how they view the increasing requests to establish committees of inquiry or recommend for the executive to establish commissions of inquiry.