Nigeria: Army Chief Attends International Meeting in Nigeria

Somali National Army [SNA] chief General Abdiweli Jama Gorod is attending a 4 African Army chiefs in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The African Land Forces Summit, which is being hosted by the Nigerian army in conjunction with the US Army's African Command (USARAF), under the theme, Unity Is Strength.

The meeting will afford military leaders of African countries the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships, develop new ways of tackling security challenges on the continent and further facilitate co-operation.

The SNA commander-in-chief will share his experience and the situation of Somalia with leaders at the summit is the single largest gathering of African senior military leaders on the continent.

It also affords them the opportunity to interact with the aim of strengthening existing relationships and developing new ones.