Sudan: Ninth Pyramid Discovered in Nahr Elneil State

Atbara — The Wali ( Governor) of the Nile Nahr Elneil State, General Hatem Al-Wasila, revealed the discovery of the ninth pyramid in Al-Bajrawiya area, extending for 10 meters deep in the ground.

The governor told SUNA, Friday, hat the inauguration of the pyramid will be launched next Tuesday, at a press conference attended by Minister of Tourism Mr. Mohamed Abu Zeid.

He underlined the efforts of his government in coordination with the related federal authorities to develop tourism work in the state at all archaeological and Nile tourism levels.