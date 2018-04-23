20 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Basher Arrives in Ethiopia for Bahr Dar Forum

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher arrived, Friday, in Ethiopia, leading Sudan's delegation to the high level -Tana Forum on Peace and Security in Africa which is scheduled to start, tomorrow, Saturday, in the Ethiopian city of Bahr Dar.

Al-Basher and the accompanied delegation received, at the airport by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and a number of Ethiopia senior government officials.

Al-Basher is accompanied by the Minister of Presidency, Dr. Fadl Abdulla Fadl, the Director of National Intelligence and Security Service, Salah Abdulla Gosh, General and the State Minister for Presidency and the Director of the President's Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheit.

