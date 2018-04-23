Sierra Leone: British PM Congratulates President Bio

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has congratulated His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on winning the Sierra Leone presidential election.

In a personal letter dated 10th April, the Prime Minister said the UK greatly valued their relationship with Sierra Leone and were keen to reinvigorate it.

She went on to say that "The strength of our partnership can be seen through cooperation on a range of diverse areas, from election preparations and policing reform, through to the renovation of Freetown's water supply. I look forward to working together over the course of your Presidency.

"After a closely contested election, I welcome your message on governing for all Sierra Leoneans. We have much work to do together, including continued cooperation on development and security sector reform. I am particularly keen we ensure that development activity results in tangible improvements for all.

"I look forward to welcoming you to London, and to working ever more closely with you and your Government."