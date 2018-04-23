13 April 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: British PM Congratulates President Bio

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, has congratulated His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on winning the Sierra Leone presidential election.

In a personal letter dated 10th April, the Prime Minister said the UK greatly valued their relationship with Sierra Leone and were keen to reinvigorate it.

She went on to say that "The strength of our partnership can be seen through cooperation on a range of diverse areas, from election preparations and policing reform, through to the renovation of Freetown's water supply. I look forward to working together over the course of your Presidency.

"After a closely contested election, I welcome your message on governing for all Sierra Leoneans. We have much work to do together, including continued cooperation on development and security sector reform. I am particularly keen we ensure that development activity results in tangible improvements for all.

"I look forward to welcoming you to London, and to working ever more closely with you and your Government."

Sierra Leone

Coverage of Sierra Leone's Election Reflected Stereotypes, Not Reality

Sierra Leone recently held peaceful presidential elections. But you would not know it from the media, which suggested… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.