Malawi: HSAP Project to Strengthen Human Resources for Health Sector

Blantyre — AMREF Health Africa in Malawi Health System Advocacy Partnership (HSAP) Programme Manager, Bernadette Chinsakaso has said the project would strengthen human resources for health and increase people's access to sexual and reproductive health services.

She made the observation in a press release made available to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Sunday that the HSAP intervention would contribute to availability of essential health services while advocating for good governance and equitable health financing.

Chinsakaso pointed out that HSAP with financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands is being implemented by AMREF Health Africa in Malawi (AHAIM) and would not only contribute to strengthening of human resources for health and access to sexual and reproductive health services but would also advocate for good governance and equitable health financing.

"The partnership focuses on strengthening human resources for health and improve people's access to sexual and reproductive health commodities while advocating for good governance equitable health financing," she said, adding that the project would allow communities in Sub-Saharan Africa to enjoy their health rights.

"The HSAP has been set up to contribute to stronger health system so that people in Africa can realise their rights to the highest attainable sexual and reproductive health services," the Manager added.

The project to run for three years starting from 2017 was officially launched April 20 in Lilongwe.

Chinsakaso observed that a strong health system was a pre-requisite to delivery of quality and equitable health care by any nation leading to robust health for its citizens.

"It is for this reason that we deemed it necessary to collaborate with the government in strengthening the health system of Malawi through this project focusing on human resources for health, sexual and reproductive health commodities and services as well as governance and financing of the health sector," she said.