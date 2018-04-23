22 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Dowa Man Jailed for Defiling Neighbour's Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Dowa — Dowa First Grade Magistrate court on Friday sentenced a 24 year old, Mavuto Stefano, to five years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling his neighbour's daughter, 13.

Dowa Police Prosecutor, Sub-Inspector, Sam Chimkombelo told the court that Stefano defiled the girl during the night of April 11, 2018 while her mother had gone out to sale goods at a nearby trading center.

"The victim was sleeping with her sister while their mother was at a nearby market selling goods. The suspect took advantage of the mother's absence and entered the house where he defiled the victim," he said.

The prosecutor said Stefano gave the victim money totaling K300 so that she should not disclose what her ordeal but the girl told her mother who later reported the matter to Nalunga Police Unit.

He said the suspect was arrested and results from Nalunga Health Centre indicated that the girl was defiled.

The Prosecutor observed that cases of defilement were on the increase in the district and asked the court to impose a stiff sentence to Stefano which would deter other people from committing similar offences.

In mitigation, Stefano told the court that he is the bread winner for his family and asked for a lenient sentence.

Dowa first Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri sentenced him to five years IHL to deter others from committing similar offence.

He said Stefano's act puts young girls around the neighbourhood at risk and could not be trusted by any one.

Sfefano hails from Kanjiswa village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chiwere in Dowa District.

Malawi

Opposition MP Mtonga Formally Joins Ruling Party

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday evening welcomed Karonga South legislature Malani Mtonga… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.