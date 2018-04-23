Malawi: China Ambassador Says Goodbye to Malawi

Lilongwe — Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang has said goodbye at end of two year term of office on Thursday at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the cocktail the Ambassador said during his stay in the country is a very good memory since the relationship between China and Malawi has come best in history.

Wang said Malawi has benefited a lot from China with many visible scenes like; the five star hotels, Karonga road, they drilled more than 600 boreholes across the country and many more so that the villagers must benefit.

The Ambassador said China has become the biggest contributor to Malawi in terms of human resources training saying every year they provide about 100 scholarships and they provide 600 short term job opportunities.

Wang said with the problem of Climate Change in Malawi their country is the first one to respond whenever it faces any challenge by donating needed items.

"The beginning of this year due to climate change china donates about 3000 tons of rice to Malawi Nation," Wang said.

Wang said that the relationship that has developed between these countries would help them to share their experiences with Malawians in many ways.

"This will help us to be able to support as well as to train you in sectors of agriculture and in other areas," he said

Wang disclosed that Malawi is a peaceful country which is very good when it comes to investment.

Minister of Labour Francis Kasaila said as the government they really appreciate the support of what the Republic of China is offering to the country.

"Our relationship has lasted for ten years now with China but there are a lot of things to talk about, we are talking of things that people can see and our grandchildren will still use and appreciate their work," he pointed out.

Kasaila said that China has helped a lot in structure development they have given a lot of opportunities to young Malawian to go and study in China to scale themselves in terms of skills.

He explained government is happy with the relationship with China and thanked them for their continued support in development projects.

"As government we will continue working with them so that the future generation of this country will also benefit with the relationship we have," the inister narrated.