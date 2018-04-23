Malawi: Dowa Police Arrest 8 in Sweeping Exercise

Dowa — Police in Dowa on Friday arrested eight people in connection to various offences after conducting a sweeping exercise at Matekenya Trading Centre in the district.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Dowa police, Richard Kaponda said police confiscated assorted medical drugs, counterfeit pesticides, and counterfeit cosmetics which the suspects were found selling.

He identified the suspects as Tauzeni Katambwani, 27, Bayi, 35, Staffwell Chuma, 39, Lekeleni Zashota, 29, Faston Tambala, 57, Scaliot Shanda, 39, Titani Banda, 33, and Justine Ng'ombe, 29; all from Traditional Authority (TA) Msakambewa.

The Police Publicist said Katambwani, Banda and Ng'ombe were arrested after being found with assorted medical drugs without licence, while Bayi was arrested for allegedly selling liquor at the trading centre without a license.

Kaponda added that Chuma, Zashota, Tambala and Shanda were arrested after being found with counterfeit cosmetics.

He said the confiscated medical drugs included LA, Panadol, Penicillin, Indocid, Tetracycline, Amoxyline, Chrolophenical, Bacterim, and Doxycycline while the fake cosmetics were Extra Claira, Scala, Diproson, Betasol and Epidermal.

The suspects, Kaponda said, will be taken to court after completion of police investigations which will include analysis and examination of the confiscated items by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.