21 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Laudable Contribution of Prosthetic Limbs Factory

Asmara — The Keren based Prosthetic Limbs Factory is exerting commendable effort to meet the demand of disabled citizens.

The Head of the factory, Mr. Maekele Tekeste, stated that the factory aims ate enabling disabled citizens undertake their daily activities and that over 9 thousand disabled citizens have so far become beneficiaries of its product.

Mr. Maekele also explained that the factory has been organizing training programs to develop the capacity of its employees and that with the introduction of modern machinery it is steadily raising production capacity.

The factory gives service to nationals from the Anseba, Gash- Barka and part of Northern Rea Sea regions.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.