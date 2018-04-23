21 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Malawi: Youth Striker Mwakilama Dies in Portugal

Malawian youth international Abel Mwakilama died on Friday, 20 April 2017 in Portugal of suspected cerebral malaria.

General Secretary of Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Alfred Gunda, confirmed to CAFonline.com the death of the striker who plays for Portuguese lower league side, Sporting Clube de Esmoriz.

"We are so shocked and saddened," Gunda said.

Mwakilama single-handedly steered Chitipa United to Malawi's top-flight TNM Super League in 2017 after scoring over 35 goals in 2016.

He also represented the junior national team at the regional 2016 COSAFA Championship in South Africa. In Portugal, he scored seven goals in five games for Esmoriz.

