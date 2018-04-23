Eritrea: International Health Day Marked in Eritrea

Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Acting Director General of Public Health in the Health Ministry, explained that Eritrea is striving to realize the objectives of the Universal Health Coverage and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the WHO action program involves leadership and administration, human resource development, medicine and technology investment, in addition to information system, infrastructure and provision of health services.

Also speaking on the occasion representing the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Ms. Josephine Namboze, explained that Universal Health Coverage embodies ensuring that people, no matter where they live, can access essential quality health service without facing financial difficulty.

Stating that Eritrea is one of the exemplary African countries reputed for equitable health service provision and controlling communicable diseases, Dr. Josephine expressed expectation that Eritrea would realize the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The UNICEF Representative in Eritrea, Mr. Pierre Ngon, explained on his part that Eritrea has done well in immunization by achieving 95% coverage for infants, and maintaining a polio-free status. He further indicated that Eritrea ranks among the top 20 countries for exclusive breastfeeding of infants.

The International Health Day is being observed for the 70th time at international level.