21 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 5th YPFDJ Conference in Saudi Arabia Concludes

The Head of the PFDJ Political Affairs, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, gave seminar on the prevalent situation in the homeland and the timely mission and responsibility of citizens in general and that of the youth in particula

Noting that the people and Government of Eritrea have ensured independent political stance by foiling external hostilities, Mr. Yemane said that Eritrea is implementing major and inclusive development programs.

Regarding the diplomatic efforts and their outcome, Mr. Yemane said that the diplomatic policy of Eritrea is based on mutual cooperation and respect.

Commending the attachment of Eritreans in the Diaspora with the homeland, Mr. Yemane indicated that the number of nationals investing their knowledge and economic resources in national development programs is growing and that due attention is given to enhance that trend.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Truck Owners Association in Juba, South Sudan, conducted an activity assessment meeting. The Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemichael, said during the meeting that ensuring the interest of citizens is ensuring the national interest and added that the Government of Eritrea is relentlessly working to ensure the safety of citizens.

