Tunisia: Irie Begins Training Polling Station Heads

Independent regional election authorities (IRIE) are launching, on Saturday, training sessions for polling station and polling center heads and their assessors to introduce them to the logistics and voting procedures (reception of voters, voting stages, the relationship with observers, arrangement of ballot boxes and voting booths).

In anticipation of the May 6, 2018 municipal elections, some 52 thousand polling station and voting center members across the country are involved in this training.

In Ben Arous, a three-day session will be held on Saturday for 750 candidates to run 583 polling stations and 153 centers in 13 constituencies.

Intensive training of trainers preceded this session (14-15 April 2018).

A simulation is scheduled for Sunday, April 22, at the premises of the IRIE in Ben Arous on vote counting, and collection and proclamation of election results.

In Sfax 2, the start of the training session for heads of offices and voting centers did not take place for half of the candidates, because of a bad coordination between the IRIE and the Higher Institute of Arts and Trades in Sfax which refused to receive them.

The director of the institution said he had not received a request, in this sense, from Sfax 2, while Sfax 1 had taken the necessary steps but decided, at the last minute, to change the venue for the training.