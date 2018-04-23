Tunisia: Municipal Polls 2018 - More Than 420 Electoral Offences Identified

A week after the start of the election campaign, the number of activities of party, coalition and independent candidate lists in municipal elections amounted to more than 4,200 activities, Anis Jarboui, member of the Independent High Elections Authority (ISIE) told TAP on Saturday.

This pace could intensify this weekend, he added.

More than 420 electoral offences have been reported by campaign observers assigned to the regional election bodies, he said, adding that the IRIEs will conduct their assessment before they are finally decided by the ISIE Board.

According to Jarboui, among the main offences observed are the display of electoral data without validation of the ISIE, the organisation of undeclared activities and the non-respect of the procedures in the election posters.

A case of verbal abuse was recorded at a meeting of the members of a candidate list, said Anis Jarboui, adding that the number of infringements has decreased compared to the first days of the campaign following the warnings by the election commission.

He also raised the possibility of bringing to the attention of the prosecutor certain offences relating in particular to the operation of a public institution for the purposes of electoral propaganda and this after checking the information.

"Such offences involve fines and penalties up to imprisonment in some cases," he said.

On another note, Jarboui said the election authority will be training members and heads of polling stations throughout the next week, ahead of the vote of the security and military scheduled for April 29.

The election campaign for the 2018 municipal elections began on April 14 and continues until May 4.