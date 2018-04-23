21 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Municipal Polls 2018-Ben Arous - FP Facing 'Unacceptable Restrictions', Says Hamma Hammami

Tagged:

Related Topics

Popular Front (PF) spokesperson Hamma Hammami said Saturday in Ben Arous that the Front and some other political parties are facing "unacceptable restrictions" during the election campaign for the municipal elections.

Hamma Hammami was speaking on the sidelines of his participation in the FP election campaign in the El Mourouj constituency in Ben Arous.

He criticised the "confusion" in decision-making, citing the validation of the election manifesto of the Popular Front by some regional election authorities (IRIE) and its invalidation by other IRIEs.

For him, this indicates a political and partisan position that does not accept an evaluation of the action of successive governments and municipal councils.

It also reflects, according to Hamma Hammami, a "move to falsify the will of the voters" whereas "the elections imply a competition between all candidates and must guarantee equal chances for the lists in competition".

The Popular Front has 9 electoral lists in the governorate of Ben Arous, which has 13 constituencies.

Tunisia

Tunisia's Handball Championship - Day-21 Results

Here are the results of Tunisia's Handball Championship day-21 games: Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.