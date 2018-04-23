Tunisia: Municipal Polls 2018-Ben Arous - FP Facing 'Unacceptable Restrictions', Says Hamma Hammami

Popular Front (PF) spokesperson Hamma Hammami said Saturday in Ben Arous that the Front and some other political parties are facing "unacceptable restrictions" during the election campaign for the municipal elections.

Hamma Hammami was speaking on the sidelines of his participation in the FP election campaign in the El Mourouj constituency in Ben Arous.

He criticised the "confusion" in decision-making, citing the validation of the election manifesto of the Popular Front by some regional election authorities (IRIE) and its invalidation by other IRIEs.

For him, this indicates a political and partisan position that does not accept an evaluation of the action of successive governments and municipal councils.

It also reflects, according to Hamma Hammami, a "move to falsify the will of the voters" whereas "the elections imply a competition between all candidates and must guarantee equal chances for the lists in competition".

The Popular Front has 9 electoral lists in the governorate of Ben Arous, which has 13 constituencies.