Tunisia: Basketball Championship (Super Playoff/ First-Leg Final) - Es Rades-Us Monastir 97-67

ES Rades, title holders, defeated US Monastir (97-67) at a Tunisia's Basketball Championship Super Playoff first-leg final game played on Saturday afternoon in Rades.
The second-leg final will be played on April 28 in Monastir.
In case of a draw, both teams will play a decider to determine Tunisia's champions for 2017-2018.
ES Rades and US Monastir had defeated in the semi-final ES Goulette and ES Sahel, respectively.
Super playoff:
First-leg final (Saturday April 21 in Radès):
ES Rades - US Monastir 97 - 67
Second-leg final (April 28):
US Monastir vs Es Rades