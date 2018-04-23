21 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Basketball Championship (Super Playoff/ First-Leg Final) - Es Rades-Us Monastir 97-67

ES Rades, title holders, defeated US Monastir (97-67) at a Tunisia's Basketball Championship Super Playoff first-leg final game played on Saturday afternoon in Rades.

The second-leg final will be played on April 28 in Monastir.

In case of a draw, both teams will play a decider to determine Tunisia's champions for 2017-2018.

ES Rades and US Monastir had defeated in the semi-final ES Goulette and ES Sahel, respectively.

Super playoff:

First-leg final (Saturday April 21 in Radès):

ES Rades - US Monastir 97 - 67

Second-leg final (April 28):

US Monastir vs Es Rades

