Tunisia's Volleyball Championship - Esperance St Win Title

Esperance ST won Tunisia's Volleyball Championship after beating CS Sfaxien 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17), at a second-leg semi-final played on Saturday evening in Sfax.
The first-leg final played last Saturday had ended in a 3-0 win for Esperance (31-29, 25-19, 25-20).
This is the 18th title of champions won by Esperance ST after those bagged in 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1976, 1978, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2007, 2008, 2015 and 2016.
ES Sahel finished third after beating Saturday SS Bousaid 3-2 at a second-leg game. The first leg had ended in a 3-0 win for ES Sahel.