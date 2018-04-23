Somalia: Former Somali PM Speaks About Berbera Port Deal With UAE

Former Somali Prime Minister, Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke has distanced himself from the controversial Berbera port agreement with the United Arab Emirates [UAE].

Sharmarke who is currently a member of Somali Senate denied any involvement in the Port deal during his term in office as the country's PM from December 2014 to March 2017.

He underlined that both Somali and UAE governments held talks on the issue of potential investment on the Berbera port, but no agreement has been made at the time.

"I'm not aware of if the current government inked the deal, what all citizens know about the recent parliament's decision nullifying Berbera port agreement," said Sharmarake.