22 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Poll Committee to Announce Election of Parliament Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

The newly appointed interim election commision is expected to announce on Sunday the dates for the vote of the national assembly's speaker. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Radio Shabelle, Nur Idow Beyle who is the chairman of the poll committee said they will decide today the deadline of the ballot.

The lawmakers have approved on Saturday a Parliamentary poll Committee tasked to hold the election of the speaker of the Lower House in the coming few days.

Several candidates, including ministers, announced their candidacy for the position which vacated by Mohamed Osman Jawari who resigned on the 9th of this month after motion.

Jawari's resignation was the culmination of a month-long political standoff came after a motion of no confidence against the speaker accusing him of violating the constitution.

Somalia

We're Stuck in Somalia - Ugandan Army Chief

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, has said Ugandan soldiers deployed in Somalia to fight the al-Shabaab… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.