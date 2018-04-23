Eritrea: Health Facilities Become Beneficiaries of Solar Energy System

Massawa — The health facilities in the administrative areas of Derbushet and Jemhile, Dahlak sub-zone, have become beneficiaries of solar energy system, according to Mr. Woldu Haileab, expert of solar energy technology at the Ministry of Health.

Indicating that the program is part of the effort to enable health facilities in remote areas provide efficient health services, Mr. Woldu said that the program is significantly contributing in the daily activities of the health facilities.

He also said that maintenance training has been also provided in a bid to ensure the sustainability of the system.

Documents from the Ministry of Health indicate that in the Northern Red Sea region 90% of the health facilities have become beneficiaries of solar energy system.