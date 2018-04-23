Eritrea: Effort to Meet Human Resources Demand

Mendefera — The Mendefera School of Assistant Nurses is exerting strong effort to meet the demand of human resources of health facilities. The comment was made by Mr. Bereket Fesehaye, director of the school.

Mr. Bereket indicated the School in its 12 commencements has graduated 1,179 Assistant Nurses.

Pointing out that the school provides one year and half theoretical and practical training in general diseases as well as children's and public health and that the school is equipped with the necessary facilities.

The school also provides higher education opportunity for those that score high marks in a bid to upgrade their profession.

The School of Assistant Nurses that was established in 2003 in Dekemhare was transferred to Mendefera in 2005.