22 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Environmental Activists Detained in South Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kalogi — Sudan's National Committee for Environmental Advocacy has strongly condemned the arrest of a number of activists and environment defenders in South Kordofan.

The secretary-general of the committee, Ahmed Mukhtar, told Radio Dabanga that state governor Eisa Abakar had ordered the arrest of four teachers and three other activists in Kalogi.

"The mining operations under the supervision of Governor Abakar are not only an abuse of power, but as well seriously affects the environment and the health of the people in the state," he said.

Mukhtar said he expects the activists to stay behind bars for months without a trial.

Gold smuggling exposed

The secretary-general as well denounced the arrest of three activists last week. "The charges of defamation of character ordered by the governor against activists Awadiya Mursal, Mohsin Mousa, and Mohamed Mahjoub, are just as arbitrary and unfair."

The three were detained after they posted texts on Facebook, accusing the South Kordofan governor of smuggling gold from the state capital Kadugli and using government vehicles for that purpose. They claimed that a number of these vehicles, on their way to Khartoum, were recently seized by the authorities.

Sudan

First Group of Refugees in Chad Returns Home to Darfur

The first group of 53 Sudanese refugees living in Chad has returned home to North Darfur more than a decade after… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.