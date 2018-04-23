22 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From French Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's firm stance which totally denounces using internationally prohibited weapons in Syria, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said on Saturday 21/4/2018.

This came during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron in which they discussed the situation in the Middle East especially in Syria.

During the phone call, Sisi stressed the importance of holding a transparent investigation concerning the situation in Syria, according to the international mechanisms and laws.

The president also expressed his concern over military escalation that is deteriorating the situation in Syria and is harmfully affecting the Syrian people.

Also, the two leaders agreed on supporting efforts to settle the Syrian crisis through political means and noted the importance of the participation of the Arab countries and the United Nations Security Council member states in solving the crisis.

They also called for fostering joint efforts to combat terrorism especially that Egypt is expected to participate in the International Conference on Combating Terrorist Financing to be held on April 25-26.

Meanwhile, Macron said he directed the French foreign minister to visit Cairo by the end of this month to discuss means of boosting bilateral relations in various fields.

Egypt

Salah Named Player's Player of the Year in Premier League

Liverpool's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has been crowned the men's PFA Players' Player of the Year at the 45th PFA… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.