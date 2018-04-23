Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From French Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's firm stance which totally denounces using internationally prohibited weapons in Syria, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said on Saturday 21/4/2018.

This came during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron in which they discussed the situation in the Middle East especially in Syria.

During the phone call, Sisi stressed the importance of holding a transparent investigation concerning the situation in Syria, according to the international mechanisms and laws.

The president also expressed his concern over military escalation that is deteriorating the situation in Syria and is harmfully affecting the Syrian people.

Also, the two leaders agreed on supporting efforts to settle the Syrian crisis through political means and noted the importance of the participation of the Arab countries and the United Nations Security Council member states in solving the crisis.

They also called for fostering joint efforts to combat terrorism especially that Egypt is expected to participate in the International Conference on Combating Terrorist Financing to be held on April 25-26.

Meanwhile, Macron said he directed the French foreign minister to visit Cairo by the end of this month to discuss means of boosting bilateral relations in various fields.