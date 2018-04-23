Egypt: Commissioner - Egypt is Important EU Partner

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said that the EU is the first partner of Egypt, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation so as to lure investments to Egypt.

The EU commissioner made the remarks on Saturday 21/4/2018 at a meeting with Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, during which they discussed future projects as part of the EU Single Support Framework for Egypt (SSF), mainly in the fields of energy, transportation, sanitation, education, health and women empowerment.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank, currently held in Washington, tackled the agreements that are set to be signed during an expected visit by EU Higher Commissioner Federica Mogherini to Egypt later this month.

Nasr expressed appreciation for the EU constant support to Egypt's development strategy, urging for further cooperation in the coming period, said a released statement by the ministry.

Nasr hailed the EU, terming it as major and active strategic and development partner of Egypt, whose grants for Egypt exceeded 1.3 billion euros.