22 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Welcomes Suspension of Nuclear, Missile Tests in North Korea

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 21st, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed the announcement by North Korea of the suspension of its nuclear and missile tests.

The statement stressed that this progress will enhance the confidence-building climate and peace consolidation in the Korean Peninsula, thus ushering in prospects for defusing tension in the region and providing all its peoples with opportunities for development and stability.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry affirmed Egypt's steadfast stance not to use or threaten to use force in international relations, and relying on the peaceful settlement of international disputes, as well as reaching complete denuclearization and supporting the non-proliferation regime through achieving the universality of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

