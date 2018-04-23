23 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Thousands Petty Traders Register With TRA to Pay Tax

By Katare Mbashiru

OVER 6,000 petty traders from Ilala District, Dar es Salaam region registered with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to pay taxes at workshop organised by the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) in the city over the weekend.

Speaking at the entrepreneurship club members who are the customers of the National Microfinance Bank (NMB), Ilala District Administrative Officer, Jabir Makame said it was vital for the petty businesspeople to grab the available opportunities.

"The Private Sector and other financial institutions are important on the issues of investment and development and we have already started officiating the works of our local investors," he said.

During the meeting, the head of NMB business department, Donatus Richard said the business club was helping entrepreneurs to have an opportunity for training and experience in business.

"The young entrepreneurs are getting an opportunity to grow in business and have access in the trusted financial institution, NMB, and we are always glad to have more customers," said Mr Richard.

