Tanzania: Banana Experts Converge in Tanzania for Meeting

Arusha — Agricultural experts are meeting here today to discuss how to improve banana production, one of the main staple food in eastern and central Africa.

In so doing, they will review the five-year project, which aims at expanding and speeding up existing banana breeding efforts in Tanzania and Uganda.

The breeding is intended to develop and deliver to farmers high yielding banana hybrids that are resistant to diseases and pests.

Among the most notorious diseases, which have lately impacted banana production in the region are black sigatoka and fusarium while the destructive pests are weevils and nematodes.

"The meeting will bring together the project team and partners. They will present, reflect and assess achievements of the previous project, which last for three years," read the statement issued at the weekend by the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) where the event will take place.

Local partners in the project include NM-AIST, National Agricultural Research Organisation (Tanzania) and Tengeru Horticultural Institute (Horti-Tengeru) near Arusha.

Others are Bioversity International, BTI Cornell University-USA, Institute of Experimental Botany-Czech Republic, David H. Murdoch Research Institute-USA, SLU-Sweden and Stellenbosch University-South Africa,

Also involved in the research project are KU Leuven-Belgium, the University of Malaya-Malaysia, University of North Carolina at Charlotte-USA, University of Queensland-Australia, Weill Cornell Medical College-USA, and the national breeding programmes in Brazil (EMBRAPA) and India (NRCB).

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) is organising the three-day conference with the theme: Improvement of banana for smallholder farmers in the Great Lakes Region of Africa