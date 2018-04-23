22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Briefed On Projects of People's and Societal Police

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim was briefed, Sunday, on the plans, programs and the projects of the People's and Societal Police.

This came when Dr. Faisal met, at the Republican Palace, the People's Police General Coordinator, Yousef Basher who said in press statements that the meeting focused on the integrated projects of the People's Police and the voluntary repatriation projects in Darfur.

He underlined that Dr. Faisal has affirmed his support to all the programs of the police, referring to the backup roles carried out by the People's Police, specially, in Darfur, besides enlisting the foreign presence in the region.

