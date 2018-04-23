Sudan: President of the Republic Returns Home After Participation in Tana Forum

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir returned home , Sunday after participation in high -level Tana Forum , in its seventh version , in Bahir Dar town in Ethiopia.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister. Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and several ministers and state ministers.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris said in press statements that the Tana Forum in which President of the Republic took part , held under the banner ownership of Africa peace and security provision , financing and reform of Africa , discussed issues of peace and security in Africa.

He said the Forum discussed issues of exchange of trade between African countries , security, climate change and Africa relations with international and regional organizations under umbrella of African Union.

Ambassador Idris said Al-Bashir met during the visit the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abi Ahmed and discussed bilateral relations , expansion of trade and boosting security and stability in the region in whole Africa.

He said the President affirmed to Ethiopian Premier Sudan support to security and stability in Ethiopia and that the Ethiopian Prime Minister, in turn, thanked President Al-Bashir for Sudan stance towards issues of security and stability in Ethiopia and accepted invitation extended to him by President of the Republic to visit Sudan.

The State Minister added that the President also met with the former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and tackled bilateral relations and ways of pushing them forward.

He further added that President Al-Bashir met the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Ismail Cherqui and discussed firearms collection campaign and reduction of AU-UN Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)and peace process in Blue Nile and South Kordofan and AUHIP efforts.