East Africa: Al-Bashir , AU Commissioner for Peace Discuss Issues of Peace and Security in Horn of Africa

Bahir Dar — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir discussed with AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Ismail Cherquii issues of peace and security in Horn of Africa and developments of situations in Libya.

Ambassador Cherqqui, who was received by President of the Republic at his reside4nce in Bahir Dar Sunday, expressed in press statements his appreciation to positive developments in Darfur , reduction of UNAMID and restoration of numerous areas to Government of Sudan due to stability and security attained in Darfur.

He congratulated President of the Republic on grate accomplishments being achieved under his leadership , pointing out that AU would continue co0nsultation with Sudan in all issues of common concern.