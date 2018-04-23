22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Directs NSSF to Focus On Technical and Technological Educational Fields

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , has directed the National Student Support Fund (NSSF) to focus its work in technical and technological education.

This came when the First Vice-President, who is also the Chairman of the NSF Board of Trustees, met at the Council of Ministers with the NSSF Secretary-General , Professor Mohamed Abdalla Al-Nagarbi who acquainted the First Vice-President the Fund [projects and addition of task of technical and technological education to the NSF according to a republic decree issued by President of the Republic last year.

He said the meeting reviewed NSF efforts to establish university housing towns , indicating in this connection that endeavors are underway for set up 28 university housing towns in various states of Sudan.

Professor Al-Nagarbi stated that the meeting with the First Vice-President reviewed arrangements for meeting of the Board of Trustees set to convene within the coming few days.

