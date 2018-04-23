Tanzania: Survey Planned for 400 Villages Around Parks

Dar es Salaam — The National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) plans to survey, demarcate land and issue Certificates of Customary Right of Occupancy (CCROs) to 400 villages located near the 16 national parks next month.

This was revealed by the NLUPC director-general, Dr Stephen Nindi when speaking with The Citizen via telephone last Thursday.

Dr Nindi further revealed that his office in collaboration with the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has already embarked on preparing a comprehensive report on land use planning to be implemented in the areas.

"Land demarcation for settlement, industry, agriculture, pastoralism and issuance of CCROs to villagers is key factor to end human-wildlife and lands disputes in the country," he said. Commenting on human-wildlife conflicts, he called on the people living near the national parks not to engage in economic activities beyond the set boundaries.

"Wild animals normally extend their boundaries in search of water and food depending on seasonal change of weather," he said.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi said: "We normally receive information from the people whenever such incidents occur and we immediately swing into action to rescue people and their properties."

Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) Director General Dr Simon Mduma revealed that there were ongoing projects to fit wild animals collars at Longido in Arusha, adding that similar projects were also being implemented in villages surrounding Serengeti and Mikumi national parks.