23 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Survey Planned for 400 Villages Around Parks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC) plans to survey, demarcate land and issue Certificates of Customary Right of Occupancy (CCROs) to 400 villages located near the 16 national parks next month.

This was revealed by the NLUPC director-general, Dr Stephen Nindi when speaking with The Citizen via telephone last Thursday.

Dr Nindi further revealed that his office in collaboration with the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has already embarked on preparing a comprehensive report on land use planning to be implemented in the areas.

"Land demarcation for settlement, industry, agriculture, pastoralism and issuance of CCROs to villagers is key factor to end human-wildlife and lands disputes in the country," he said. Commenting on human-wildlife conflicts, he called on the people living near the national parks not to engage in economic activities beyond the set boundaries.

"Wild animals normally extend their boundaries in search of water and food depending on seasonal change of weather," he said.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi said: "We normally receive information from the people whenever such incidents occur and we immediately swing into action to rescue people and their properties."

Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) Director General Dr Simon Mduma revealed that there were ongoing projects to fit wild animals collars at Longido in Arusha, adding that similar projects were also being implemented in villages surrounding Serengeti and Mikumi national parks.

Tanzania

U.S.$100 Million to Finance Wildebeest Count in Serengeti

NUMBER of wildebeests in Tanzania's second largest national park, the Serengeti, will be determined in the new census… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.