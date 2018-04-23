Cameroon: Senate - All Roads Are Leading to Yaounde

The Ordinary session as of Rights for Senators of the second legislative period opens in Yaounde tomorrow, April 24, 2018.

The Secretary General of the Senate, Michel Meva'a m'Eboutou in a press release, "informs the distinguished Senators of the Second Legislative Period (2018-2023) that the Ordinary Session As of Right shall open in Yaounde on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 at 11 am." Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 is the long awaited day in the political live of the 70 Senators voted in the election of March 25, 2018 and the 30 others appointed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya on April 12, 2018.

April 24, 2018 is the third Tuesday after the Constitutional Council proclaimed the results of the senatorial election on April 5, 2018 and will mark the start of the term of office of Senators of the second legislative period in Cameroon. Section 215 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, «The term of senators shall commence on the day of the ordinary session following the election, being the expiry date of the term of the incumbent senators. » Specifically on the procedure, Section 215 (2) of the Electoral Code states that, « The Senate shall meet as of right in ordinary session on the third Tuesday following the proclamation of the results of senatorial elections by the Constitutional Council. » The 100 Senators during tomorrow's ordinary session as of right, will receive their sashes, insignia and other attributes making them full Senators invested with the powers to start work.

In accordance with the Standing Orders of the Senate, after the ordinary session as of right, the provisional bureau of the House will coordinate activities until the putting in place of the 17-member permanent bureau. This will also enable the constitution of the nine Standing Committees for effective work to start in the second legislative period of the Senate. All these have to be done before the June ordinary session of parliament in which both the National Assembly and the Senate shall meet on the same day. Ahead of the April 24 historic ordinary session as of right in the Senate, Senators either elected or appointed started streaming into Yaounde last weekend. Officials at the reception service of Mont Fébé Hotel where Senators are lodged during sessions testified yesterday that they had started receiving Senators with special provisions made for their accommodation.