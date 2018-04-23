Tanzania: Officers Arrested Over Bribery Counts

Mara — THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara Region has arrested two Officers from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries for allegedly requesting and receiving bribe.

Mara Regional PCCB, Alex Kuhanda said the accused were sent from Dodoma to evaluate Livestock and Fisheries activities in Mara region. "In Borenga Village, of Tarime District, the accused contrary to their assignment, they illegally arrested two businessmen from neighboring country, Kenya who were trading on potatoes" the PCCB boss told reporters over the weekend.

He added; "after arresting them, they accused the businessmen of three offences of entering illegally in the country, evading tax and for not possessing business licence" he said.

However, Mr Kuhanda said that the foreign businessmen had observed all legal procedures that allowed them to cross the border to Tanzania. "The businessmen were in possession all required documents needed documents and hence, all accusations were invalid .

" He said the accused will be arraigned after the completion of investigation.