Nigeria: Bruce Calls for Immediate Release of Dino Melaye

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray Bruce has called for the immediate release of Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West constituency, who was arrested by the Nigeria Police at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

Dino who was on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government was accosted by the Police who arrested him barely 40 minutes ago.

Recall that Police had declared Dino wanted for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

This is contained in a statement made by one of the suspects, Kabiru Saidu who fingered him in their crime. "According to the gang leader, Kabiru Saidu, he has been working as a political thug for a politician, who introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met at Airport Road, Abuja inside Senator Melaye's car in December 2017.

"The suspect further confessed that Senator Dino told him to start working for him as a political thug and they should recruit and train more thugs to work for him in preparations towards 2019 general election to enable him challenge his political opponents and disorganise Kogi State."

But reacting to the allegation, Dino denied his involvement, noting that Kogi state framed him up.

His words, "This is an attempt to shut me up and stop me from speaking the truth. But they have failed. It is an orchestrated lie by the governor and the Police.

"I have tweeted about it six weeks ago; that they want to set me up because I got a tip-off from government house when they met to set me up.

"You can see the conflicting statements by the criminals. I heard one said I gave two AK-47 and pump action, while the other said I gave only one rifle and that I gave N430,000 to train militia, and that I met them on Airport Road in December 2017.

"But they didn't give a date and time. I don't know anybody. I have not involved myself with any thug. I became member House of Representatives and Senate without thug. If this is an attempt to shut me up they have failed."

In view of the above therefore, Nigeria police tagged him wanted and had today at the Abuja airport arrested him on his way to Morocco.

However, one of the outspoken senators, Ben Murray Bruce has condemned Dino's arrest and asked for his release.

In his words, "Senator Dino Melaye played a major role in bringing this government into being.

"It will be very unfortunate if the same government he fought for turns around to be the one fighting him. Let this be a lesson for anyone who is fighting for their 2nd term. After you are no longer useful.

"I call for the immediate and unconditional release of Melaye. He is one of the few voices left that still speaks truth to power. Nigeria needs men like that and the Dino I know will not be cowed by arrest or persecution.

Meanwhile one of the strongest Nigeria Critic, Pastor Reno Omokri has equally reacted to Dino's arrest.

His words, "People ask my thoughts on Dino's attest. This tale describes my thoughts. Three thieves went to rob. After robbing, they sent one to go and buy food. He bought food and poisoned it so he could keep the loot for himself. On his return, his colleagues killed him and ate the food".