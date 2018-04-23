23 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: One Dead, 17 Injured in Accident Involving Chibok Girls' Parents

Photo: Premium Times
FRSC officials at a scene of an accident.
By Iro Dan Fulani

Some parents of the the abducted Chibok girls were involved in an accident along Song-Yola road in Adamawa, North-east Nigeria.

One person died and 17 others sustained injuries from the accident that occurred on Sunday.

Sources say the parents were on their way to a parents/teachers (PTA) meeting at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Academy in Yola when the incident occurred.

Though the police are yet to confirm, the spokesman of the Chibok girls parents, Ayuba Alamson explained what happened.

"They were on their way to visit our daughters and also attend PTA meeting at AUN. But very sad to note that, at about 10.00 am, local time, one of the vehicles had a fatal accident in Song.

"There was road rehabilitation going on along the road, other vehicles took the diversion side and unfortunately, one the vehicle mistakenly 'skipped-off' and had an head on collision with a heavy-duty grading vehicle.

"Instantly, one of the parents, Yakubu Yerima died and 17 others were fatally injured," he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Alamson also added: "It is very traumatic, we have continued to lose parents since the abduction saga and over 20 of the parents (have) died. We don't want to lose anyone of us in this situation again."

While condoling with the Chibok parents, founder of the school and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his Twitter handle said: "I'm saddened to hear the parents of #ChibokGirls studying at AUN Academy were involved in an auto accident on their way to a Parents-Teachers meeting in Yola, with one fatality and over a dozen injured.

"My prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured."

The Chibok girls were abducted in 2014 by the Boko Haram while they were preparing for their examinations.

Their abduction sparked national and global outrage and is believed to have helped the then opposition All Progressive Congress to oust the Goodluck Jonathan administration from power at the polls in 2015.

Some of them, who were later released, are studying at the AUN Academy on scholarships.

Over 100 of the girls are still in the custody of the terrorists.

